The WNBA appears set to begin its landmark 30th season after league officials and the players union reached a tentative collective bargaining agreement early Wednesday morning.

According to reports, the WNBA and the Women’s National Basketball Players Association spent more than a year in intense negotiations before finding common ground. While the framework of the deal has been agreed upon, several details are still being finalized.

League commissioner Cathy Engelbert acknowledged the progress in a brief statement, explaining that both sides had “aligned on key elements of a new CBA.”

Union leadership described the agreement as a major step forward for professional women’s basketball. WNBPA president Nneka Ogwumike spoke about the significance of the deal and what it represents for current and future players.

“This is historical for women’s sports,” WNBPA president Nneka Ogwumike told the AP’s Doug Feinberg. “I told Cathy it’s not just for the players that are entering the league or the players that aren’t already here. We’re just really grateful to be able to come to a deal. We’re proud of ourselves.”

Ogwumike added that the agreement restructures how players share in the league’s financial growth.

“For the first time, player salaries are tied to a truly meaningful share of league revenue, driving exponential growth in the salary cap, increasing average compensation beyond half a million dollars and raising the standard across facilities, staffing, and support,” union president Nneka Ogwumike said.

New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart, who also serves as WNBPA vice president, emphasized the scale of the changes and described the agreement as “transformational.”

The tentative deal now moves toward finalization as the league prepares for its milestone season.