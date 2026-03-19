Ye has resolved a legal conflict tied to a sample used on his 2024 project Vultures 1. According to reports, the artist recently reached a settlement with Memphis artists Criminal Manne (Vanda Watkins), DJ Squeeky (Hayward Ivy), and Kilo G (Robert L. Johnson Jr.).

The lawsuit centered on the track “Fuk Sumn,” which features Ty Dolla $ign. The plaintiffs claimed the song incorporated elements from their track “Drink a Yak (Part 2)” without proper authorization. Legal filings indicated that a representative for Ye attempted to obtain clearance for the material, but discussions between the parties did not lead to an agreement.

When negotiations failed, the artists moved forward with legal action. “After numerous unsuccessful attempts at resolving this matter directly with the responsible parties, plaintiffs have been left with no other method of recourse than to bring this cause of action,” the plaintiffs’ attorneys wrote.

On March 18, both sides informed the court that they had “reached a settlement agreement in principle resolving all claims between them.” The financial terms and specific details connected to the settlement have not been disclosed.

The agreement arrives shortly before the planned arrival of Ye’s next studio album, BULLY. The Chicago musician has been hinting at the project for months, including billboard displays in Los Angeles referencing a release date. The promotional material currently lists March 27, 2026, which differs slightly from earlier speculation that suggested a March 20 launch.

Those familiar with the album’s direction say the project may explore themes tied to “remorse, memory, ego, faith, and consequence.” With the dispute now settled, attention shifts back to the rollout of Ye’s upcoming release.