Five-time GRAMMY-nominated artist 6LACK has officially announced his upcoming album Love Is The New Gangsta, set for release on May 22 via LVRN and Interscope Records. The project marks a deeply personal new chapter for the Atlanta singer-songwriter following a period of reflection and transformation.

To kick off the rollout, 6LACK unveiled the album’s first single, “Bird Flu,” alongside a cinematic music video that introduces the emotional and thematic journey behind the project. The visual sets the tone for an album centered on growth, healing, and self-discovery.

Love Is The New Gangsta finds 6LACK at his most vulnerable, exploring identity, love, fatherhood, and personal evolution. Known for pushing genre boundaries, he leans further into radical honesty, delivering lyrics that feel like open conversations rather than performances.

The album’s title reflects a broader message. For 6LACK, love becomes the ultimate statement of strength, prioritizing compassion, self-awareness, and emotional transparency over ego. The project expands love beyond romance, highlighting its role in friendships, community, and self-worth.

Widely regarded as one of the most forward-thinking voices in modern R&B, 6LACK continues to shape culture with his introspective storytelling. With this release, he aims to redefine what power and authenticity look like in today’s music landscape.