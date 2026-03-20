Afroman Keeps the Pressure On: From Courtroom Victory to “Getting It Back”

Afroman isn’t letting his foot off the gas.

Fresh off his courtroom victory over Ohio deputies, the veteran rapper has doubled down on the same formula that turned a legal battle into a viral movement—using music to mock, critique, and openly challenge the police department that once raided his home.

What started as a controversial 2022 incident has now evolved into a full-blown catalog of diss records, satire, and unfiltered commentary—culminating in his latest release, “Getting It Back.”

Turning a Raid Into a Run of Records

After law enforcement executed a search warrant on his home—only to come up empty—Afroman flipped the entire situation into content. Using security footage and his signature humor, he began releasing songs that didn’t just tell the story… they ridiculed it.

Instead of backing down when deputies filed a lawsuit against him, Afroman leaned in even harder. The result? A string of songs that blurred the line between comedy, protest, and outright trolling.

Here’s the full lineup of tracks that came out of the situation:

“Why You Disconnecting My Video Camera?”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d_f9R_UYrDc

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d_f9R_UYrDc “Lemon Pound Cake”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9xxK5yyecRo

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9xxK5yyecRo “Will You Help Me Repair My Door?”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oponIfu5L3Y

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oponIfu5L3Y “Freedom Of Speech”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5gU3hKvWpSU

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5gU3hKvWpSU “Licc’em Low Lisa”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7wWQxSV8CK8

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7wWQxSV8CK8 “Shawn Groomin Grooms”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P6lpraTioF8&t=122s

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P6lpraTioF8&t=122s “Batteram Hymn Of The Police Whistler Blower”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HM8Ee6pcXvQ

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HM8Ee6pcXvQ “Brian Newland Is A Flag”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m1iXh7jxjfc&t=950s

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m1iXh7jxjfc&t=950s “Randy Walters Is A Son Of A Bitch”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u4AiuqQpB1U

Winning in Court—and in Culture

Despite facing a lawsuit seeking millions in damages, Afroman came out victorious. The case ultimately reinforced a major point: satire, parody, and criticism of public officials fall under protected speech.

But for Afroman, the win wasn’t just legal—it was cultural.

His fanbase exploded, his music gained traction, and what could’ve been a setback became one of the most talked-about independent runs in hip-hop.

“Getting It Back” — The Next Chapter

Instead of celebrating quietly, Afroman dropped a new track immediately after the verdict:

The title says it all. Oh and it’s also on Spotify!

This record continues his streak of turning real-life conflict into music, reinforcing his narrative that he’s reclaiming everything—from his reputation to his momentum.

More Than Music—It’s a Statement

Afroman’s latest run isn’t just about jokes or diss tracks. It’s about control of the narrative.

He took a police raid… turned it into viral videos.

Turned those videos into a lawsuit.

Turned that lawsuit into a victory.

And turned that victory into even more music.

At a time when most artists would play it safe, Afroman is doing the opposite—leaning fully into controversy and making it work in his favor.

And if “Getting It Back” is any indication, he’s not done yet.