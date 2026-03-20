Coco Jones Launches New Era With “LUVAGIRL” Single

Coco Jones is stepping into a bold new chapter with the release of her latest single, “LUVAGIRL,” out now via High Standardz and Def Jam Recordings.

The track showcases Coco’s signature silky vocals layered over playful trumpet riffs, signaling a confident and emotionally open direction. With “LUVAGIRL,” she explores modern expressions of love while embracing a fresh artistic identity.

The release follows a breakout run for the GRAMMY Award-winning artist, who continues to solidify her place as a leading voice in contemporary R&B. Her debut album, Why Not More? earned her eighth GRAMMY nomination and made a strong impact on the charts, landing as the top new R&B artist debut of 2025 and reaching the Top 10 on the Billboard 200.

She later expanded the project with WHY NOT MORE? (MORE!), featuring collaborations including “Other Side of Love” with Alicia Keys, and followed it with a sold-out tour across the United States and Europe.

With “LUVAGIRL,” Coco Jones continues to evolve, blending vulnerability, confidence, and sonic growth as she defines her next era.