GRAMMY-nominated and multi-platinum rapper Coi Leray’s recent momentum has grabbed the attention of global headlines, and the fiery young genre-bending artist is here to keep the flame hot releases her new single, the mosh pit-ready “Better Than Yours” featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again.

Coi Leray’s reputation as one of the industry’s most versatile and musically diverse rappers is once again on display on “Better Than Yours,” where she and YoungBoy each hit home runs with their dominant presence. With interpolation of Kelis’s iconic “Milkshake” chorus batting leadoff, the hit qualities of “Better Than Yours” are imminent and boundless.