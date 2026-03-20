GRAMMY-nominated and multi-platinum rapper Coi Leray’s recent momentum has grabbed the attention of global headlines, and the fiery young genre-bending artist is here to keep the flame hot releases her new single, the mosh pit-ready “Better Than Yours” featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again.
Coi Leray’s reputation as one of the industry’s most versatile and musically diverse rappers is once again on display on “Better Than Yours,” where she and YoungBoy each hit home runs with their dominant presence. With interpolation of Kelis’s iconic “Milkshake” chorus batting leadoff, the hit qualities of “Better Than Yours” are imminent and boundless.
On screen, in the official music video for “Better Than Yours,” Coi and YoungBoy’s feverish energy and stoic confidence translates seamlessly into a house party gone wild. The lavish settings, which include fur couches and a foggy tennis court, is the perfect canvas for Coi and YoungBoy’s rambunctious energy and antics, which are replete with money guns, iced out desserts and unmistakable “double cup, red cup” energy, to quote Coi herself. The organic nature of the video and its shoot, directed by The.97 were captured by a Billboard social exclusive, celebrating Coi’s ability to eventize her music, and a rare on-screen appearance by YoungBoy.