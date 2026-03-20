Doja Cat is speaking candidly about love, independence, and the personal changes that have shaped how she approaches relationships.

In a recent interview with Vogue, the 30 year old artist described herself as someone who dates often and does not hide her desires or personality when it comes to romance. “I’m 30, so I’m ovulating and horny,” she said, offering a blunt explanation of how she views attraction and dating at this stage of her life.

While her openness about relationships remains the same, she says her mindset has evolved in recent years. Therapy has played a major role in helping her better understand herself and maintain a stronger sense of independence.

“I don’t know what I would’ve done without it or where I’d be without it,” she reflected. “I’ve been able to see through a lot of the fog that I couldn’t see through before.”

Doja explained that the work she has done on herself has changed how she deals with distance and uncertainty in relationships. Instead of searching for reassurance through things like tarot readings or constant communication, she now feels comfortable giving both herself and her partner space.

“This is what therapy has done for me,” she said. “It’s allowed me to be away and be at peace without being like, ‘I need tarot cards. I need an answer. Text me.’ I don’t do any of that anymore. It’s very nice.”

She also joked about one part of relationships she enjoys most. “I love when they leave,” she said.

The artist is now preparing for the next stretch of her Vie Tour, which will run across North America through late 2026 and conclude with a performance at Madison Square Garden.