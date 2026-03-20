March is both Women’s History Month as well as March Madness and in the past several years, interest in women’s basketball has spiked, which is reflected in the lucrative NIL deals of some of college basketball’s highest-profile female players. The top female college basketball players with the largest NIL deals have become stars in their own right, commanding high-value deals with brands like Puma, Nike, Gatorade, and Samsung, with top valuations exceeding $1 million.

Flau’jae Johnson, LSU, SR, G, $1.5M

The most marketable star in women’s hoops, Johnson is a promising WNBA prospect. Some of her endorsements include Papa John’s, Doritos, Taco Bell, Powerade, Foot Locker, Apple Cash, Meta, Samsung, JBL, Google Pixel, and Puma. In late 2024, she debuted her own player-exclusive shoe, the All-Pro NITRO PE “Flau’jae Edition,” featuring a camouflage pattern in honor of her late father. Johnson was one of the first college athletes to sign with Unrivaled, a 3-on-3 professional women’s league. Her initial deal in December 2024 included an equity stake, a first for a college athlete alongside Paige Bueckers (who had her own $1.5 million NIL deals before joining the WNBA). She renewed this partnership in July 2025 as part of the league’s “Class of 2025.”

Aaliyah Chavez, Oklahoma, FR, PG, $1.5M

The five-star recruit made a splash long before she played a second of college basketball. However, her 34.9 points per game as a four-year high school starter average made her a must-land prospect for the Sooners and she is preparing to lead Oklahoma in this year’s playoff tournament. Her major endorsement deal is with Nike where she joined Brandon McCoy and Tyran Stokes as the brand’s elite Class of 2025 NIL athletes.

Azzi Fudd, UConn, SR, G, $750-$1 million Valuation

The reigning Most Outstanding Player from the Final Four, Fudd prepares to lead the Huskies into the next round of playoffs this weekend. Her NIL deals include NBA2K26, Geico, Steph Curry’s SC30, Chipotle, American Eagle, DoorDash, Bose, and more.

JuJu Watkins, USC, JR, G, $750-$1 million Valuation

Watkins has been a superstar since she joined the Trojans, but unfortunately while she will not be participating in the playoffs (she missed this season to heal from an ACL tear), she remains one of the most popular and dynamic players in the sport which has earned her NIL deals from Gatorade, Nike, Fanatics, Taco Bell, Gatorade, NYX Cosmetics, and Degree.

While basketball players hold the number one and number two spot of highest female earners based on reported NIL deals, the third spot goes to golfer Kai Trump (the president’s granddaughter) and the fourth spot goes to NiJaree Canady, a softball player for Texas Tech.