Rapper Gunna has taken legal action against concert promoters he claims failed to pay him following a performance connected to the X Games in Aspen earlier this year.

According to court filings, Gunna’s touring company entered into an agreement with promoter Mickle and Mickle Productions for a show held during the winter sports event in the Colorado resort town. The contract reportedly guaranteed a $500,000 fee that was supposed to be paid on the night of the performance.

The lawsuit states that Gunna fulfilled his part of the agreement and performed as scheduled. However, his team alleges the promoters never provided the payment outlined in the deal.

Gunna got duped into performing at an X Games concert by shady concert promoters who lured him to Colorado with promises of a huge payday that never came … this according to a new lawsuit.

The complaint also references a clause in the contract that required an additional $250,000 payment if the original $500,000 was not delivered by the agreed deadline. Gunna’s representatives claim neither payment was made.

Court documents say repeated attempts were made to collect the money, but the responses from the promoters raised further questions. Gunna’s team alleges the promoters claimed the funds were tied up in gold commodities.

The lawsuit also states that the promoters later suggested the money might come from a “major alcohol brand.” Another explanation allegedly pointed to revenue connected to the New York City St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

Gunna’s legal filing argues those statements amounted to empty assurances while the payment remained unresolved.