On this day in Hip Hop history, we celebrate the 57th birthday of Mannie Fresh, the legendary producer who helped build the sound and identity of Cash Money Records during its dominant run in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

A New Orleans native, Fresh became the in house producer for Cash Money, crafting a signature bounce driven sound that powered the label’s rise. He was behind some of the biggest records of that era, including Juvenile’s “Back That Azz Up” and “Ha,” B G’s “Bling Bling,” and Lil Wayne’s “Go DJ,” along with numerous Hot Boys classics.

As one half of the Big Tymers with Birdman, Mannie Fresh also delivered major hits as an artist, including “Still Fly,” “Get Your Roll On,” “Number 1 Stunna,” and “Oh Yeah,” records that defined the flashy Cash Money era.

His influence helped put Southern Hip Hop at the forefront of the culture, creating a sound that still resonates today.

Salute to Mannie Fresh on his 57th birthday, a true architect of the Cash Money movement and one of Hip Hop’s most important producers.