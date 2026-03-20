Turns out even billionaires are not above a classic “I got it” standoff.

According to restaurateur Mario Carbone, Jay Z and Elon Musk once found themselves in a surprisingly intense back and forth over who would cover the bill during a dinner at the celebrity hotspot Carbone. Yes, two of the most powerful men in business and entertainment reportedly locked into a polite but very real battle over the check.

Speaking on The Joe and Jada Podcast, Carbone recalled the moment like it was something straight out of a scene you would not expect.

“Hov and Elon ate here once,” he said. “And they were fighting over the bill.”

Just picture it. Jay Z, who has built an empire off ownership and generational wealth, and Elon Musk, who casually funds space travel, both leaning in with the same energy. Nah, I got it.

According to Carbone, things escalated to the point where Jay pulled him aside to clear things up.

“Jay called me out to the kitchen,” Carbone explained. “And he was like, can you explain to this man that’s been taken care of?”

In other words, Hov already handled the situation and was not about to let Elon Musk rewrite the ending.

Moments like this are a reminder that no matter how much money is involved, pride is always part of the equation. Neither man seemed willing to take a step back when it came to picking up the tab.

Carbone did not say who ultimately won, but let’s be real, when two billionaires are arguing over dinner, the restaurant is always the biggest winner.

The story has already sparked plenty of reactions online, with fans amused by the idea that even at the highest level, the same dinner table debates still apply.

And for Carbone, this is just another night in the books. The restaurant has become known for hosting some of the biggest names in the world, often leading to behind the scenes moments that sound too wild to be true.

At the end of the day, you can have billions, businesses, and influence across the globe, but when that check lands on the table, it is still a battle of who gets to say they paid.