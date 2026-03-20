Lil Wayne recently shared his thoughts on artificial intelligence during an appearance on Cam Heyward’s podcast Not Just Football, offering a confident take on how the technology fits into music.

The New Orleans rapper made it clear he is not intimidated by the rise of A.I. tools in creative spaces. “I love that A.I. is what it is,” he said. “I love to be able to stand right next to whoever A.I. is […] and I know I’m still better.” His remarks highlighted both curiosity about new technology and a belief that human artistry still holds the edge.

Wayne also revealed he experimented with A.I. programs to generate lyrics. The results left him unimpressed. “They all sucked,” he admitted, suggesting that computer generated verses failed to match the depth and instinct he associates with songwriting.

He encouraged artists worried about A.I. taking over creative jobs to stay focused on sharpening their own abilities rather than stressing over technological change.

The comments arrive as Wayne prepares for a major tour marking two decades of his influential Tha Carter album series. The run begins in late June in Bangor, Maine and will travel through several major markets including Chicago, Long Beach, Denver, and Fort Worth before closing in Knoxville, Tennessee in October. Fans can expect appearances from 2 Chainz and The Game as special guests.

The upcoming shows follow his North American tour last year supporting Tha Carter VI, which featured stops in Toronto, Detroit, Seattle, Los Angeles, Dallas, and Atlanta with Tyga, Belly Gang Kushington, NoCap, and Hot Boys joining as opening acts.