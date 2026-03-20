GRAMMY and Emmy Award-winning superstar Lizzo has returned with her latest single, “Don’t Make Me Love U,” alongside a striking new music video that signals the start of a fresh creative chapter.

Produced by longtime collaborator Ricky Reed and Cheche Alara, the anthemic ballad blends Lizzo’s signature emotional depth with powerful instrumentation. The visual, directed by Tanner K Williams and shot by Bentley Rawle, presents a surreal narrative exploring self-reflection and personal growth through Lizzo and her alter ego, Lizzy.

The release follows a successful run of 12 sold-out performances at Blue Note Jazz Club, where critics praised her musicianship and stage presence. She also recently delivered a high-energy performance at the Houston Rodeo, performing in front of more than 70,000 fans.

Beyond music, Lizzo is expanding her creative reach with her first children’s book, Lil Lizzo Meets Sasha B. Flootin’, set for release on September 8, 2026. Published by Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers, the story follows a young girl and a spirited flute on a journey of self-discovery and belonging.

With “Don’t Make Me Love U,” Lizzo continues to showcase her artistic evolution, blending vulnerability, storytelling, and bold visuals.