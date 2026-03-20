Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum producer and artist Mike WiLL Made-It has officially released his highly anticipated album R3SET via Ear Drummers Entertainment and Giant Music.

The project arrives packed with major collaborations, including appearances from J. Cole, 21 Savage, Swae Lee, Young Thug, and YoungBoy Never Broke Again, reinforcing Mike WiLL’s reputation as a hitmaking architect across hip-hop and beyond.

Leading up to the album’s release, Mike WiLL previewed several standout singles that set the tone for the project. “D33P3R” brought together Teezo Touchdown and Ludacris, while “ROOMS” featured YoungBoy Never Broke Again alongside Chief Keef. Another highlight, “STANDING O,” united Travis Porter with Monaleo.

In announcing R3SET, Mike WiLL described the album as a creative reinvention, blending his signature Atlanta sound with both longtime collaborators and emerging voices. The project marks a return to his artistry, balancing innovation with the production style that has defined his career.