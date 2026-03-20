ML Underwood and Death Row’s Danny Boy Deliver a Powerful Statement with “Still I Rise”

In a time where much of today’s music is driven by trends and quick moments, ML Underwood is bringing something real back to the forefront—purpose, pain, and power. With the release of his latest single “Still I Rise,” featuring Death Row Records legend Danny Boy, Underwood delivers a record that goes beyond sound. It speaks directly to the soul.

Hailing from Gary, Indiana, ML Underwood is not new to the culture—he is part of its foundation. As one of the early pioneers out of “The G,” he helped spark the energy that would eventually put the city on the hip-hop map. His journey began at just 14 years old as a member of Le’ Boiz, one of the first rap groups from Gary to secure a record deal with Tommy Boy Records. Guided by influential figures like Ray Denwood, Danny Blvck, Rock Box, and Cory King (Meagi), Underwood was part of a core movement that laid the groundwork for generations of artists to follow.

But “Still I Rise” is not about the past—it’s about survival, growth, and elevation.

The inspiration behind the record came from real-life experiences. Over the past year, Underwood faced multiple personal losses and intense challenges that would break most people. Instead of folding under the weight, he found strength in the struggle. That transformation became the message behind the music—a message aimed at anyone who has ever faced adversity and felt like giving up.

Rather than creating a song for the moment, Underwood created a song for the people.

The collaboration with Danny Boy adds another level of depth and emotion to the record. Known for his soulful voice and deep connection to the golden era of Death Row Records, Danny Boy brings a powerful presence that perfectly matches the energy of the track. The connection between the two artists came through a moment of intuition and determination. After recognizing the emotional weight of the song, Underwood was encouraged to find a voice that could truly carry its message. That search led him directly to Danny Boy.

Once the connection was made, everything aligned.

The studio session for “Still I Rise” became something much deeper than a recording process. It turned into a moment of shared emotion, creativity, and spiritual connection. As Underwood poured his heart into his verses, Danny Boy matched that intensity with vocals that elevated the entire record. The energy in the room was undeniable—so much so that those present were moved to tears, feeling a sense of purpose and presence that can’t be manufactured.

That authenticity is exactly what listeners are connecting with.

Since its release, “Still I Rise” has been gaining momentum, with fans continuously streaming the record and reaching out to express how deeply it resonates with them. Over 1 Million views on YouTube alone in just 2 weeks!!!!!! The song has quickly become more than just music—it’s an anthem of perseverance. It speaks to those who have lost, struggled, fought battles in silence, and still found a way to keep going.

For ML Underwood, this is exactly the mission.

He isn’t chasing validation—he’s focused on impact. His approach to music is rooted in healing, unity, and reaching people on a deeper level. Drawing from his life experiences, his upbringing, and his understanding of human connection, Underwood creates music that is meant to uplift and inspire across all cultures and communities.

And with “Still I Rise,” he’s done exactly that.

Looking ahead, Underwood sees this record reaching even greater heights. With strong streaming numbers already building, he believes the song has the potential to reach tens of millions of listeners, land in film placements, and become a staple at events where emotion and triumph collide.

Because at its core, the message is universal.

No matter what you’ve been through…

No matter what you’re facing…

You can still rise.

Still I rise full video below

ML Underwood Feat. Danny Boy “Still I Rise” (Official Music Video)