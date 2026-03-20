Nicki Minaj is dismissing claims circulating online that she has been “canceled,” responding directly to the conversation on social media and making it clear she remains confident in her place in music.

The Queens rapper addressed the chatter after noticing posts suggesting her influence was fading. Instead of entertaining the criticism, Minaj pointed to continued support from her fanbase.

She reacted to a post noting her performance on Spotify in the United Kingdom, which highlighted strong streaming growth among female rappers. Responding to the update, Minaj wrote, “winning is the new canceled. Thank you, Barbz. Love you. For LIFE.”

The comment quickly drew attention from fans, many of whom viewed it as a reminder of her staying power in the industry.

Minaj has also been part of another online conversation recently after speaking openly about being neurodivergent. The discussion began when she replied to a post shared by Polymarket’s official account declaring that “the future belongs to the neurodivergent.”

Minaj responded with a characteristically theatrical message on X. “Takes my rightful place in society with the rest of my tribe* Neurodivergents of Gag City gather here. It’s our time *looks menacingly @ the “normals”. begins implementing the payback they never saw coming Reads to congregation: and the stone the builder rejected…”

The rapper’s posts have fueled both debate and support across social media, with fans continuing to rally around her while the online discussion surrounding her career remains active.