The reigning king and queen of 2000s nostalgia—and modern-day relationship goals—are officially heading back to the screen. Following a record-breaking summer debut, Peacock has announced that “Nelly and Ashanti: We Belong Together” will return for a highly anticipated second season.

With production kicking off this month, fans won’t have to wait long to see what’s next for the Haynes family, as the series is slated to air later this year.

A Record-Breaking Freshman Run

The renewal comes as no surprise to industry insiders. During its debut run, the series struck a major chord with audiences, becoming Peacock’s #2 highest-reaching unscripted original freshman series. By blending the glamour of global superstardom with the relatable hurdles of family life, Nelly and Ashanti have proven that their chemistry is just as potent on television as it is on a platinum record.

Toddlers, Tours, and the “Power Couple” Brand

Season two promises an even more intimate look at the couple’s “next chapter.” While the first season focused on their high-profile reunion, the upcoming episodes will dive into the complexities of their daily reality.

What to expect this season:

The Toddler Years: With their son now a busy toddler, the couple navigates the joys and “controlled chaos” of parenting in the spotlight.

With their son now a busy toddler, the couple navigates the joys and “controlled chaos” of parenting in the spotlight. A Blended Family: Viewers will see how they balance their private lives as a blended family while maintaining their individual superstar identities.

Viewers will see how they balance their private lives as a blended family while maintaining their individual superstar identities. Business Empires: Beyond the music, the show explores their growing business ventures and the evolution of their joint brand as one of the industry’s most recognizable power couples.

Behind the Scenes

The eight-episode series continues to be backed by a powerhouse production team. Executive producers include Cornell Haynes Jr. (Nelly), Ashanti Haynes, Tina Douglas, and J Erving, alongside a veteran team from Pantheon Media Group and Velvet Hammer Media.

As the couple prepares to pull back the curtain once again, fans can catch up on all the drama, romance, and music by streaming the entire first season, which is available now exclusively on Peacock.