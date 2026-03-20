2K Foundations has teamed up with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Hamilton Music Collective to launch Musical Futures, a year-long initiative aimed at expanding access to music education for youth in Hamilton, Ontario.

The program, which began in January 2026, serves more than 250 students from the East Kiwanis Boys and Girls Club. Designed as a hands-on experience, Musical Futures offers training in beat-making, digital music production with Ableton, DJ fundamentals, and live performance. Students also explore scoring for film, animation, and video games through a specialized storytelling course.

Rooted in Gilgeous-Alexander’s hometown pride, the initiative reflects his passion for music and commitment to empowering young people. “Music has always been a huge part of my life,” he said, emphasizing the importance of creating spaces where youth can express themselves and develop new skills.

The program is led by industry professionals, including producers, composers, and DJs, and is hosted at SoundHaus Studios in downtown Hamilton. Organizers say it aims to address the growing gap in music education across Canada, where arts programs continue to face cuts.

Beyond the classroom, Musical Futures highlights Gilgeous-Alexander’s expanding cultural influence. The NBA champion and NBA 2K26 cover athlete recently curated the game’s Season 1 soundtrack and appeared on the cover of Billboard’s Sport Issue.

With support from the SGA Foundation, the initiative underscores a broader mission to inspire creativity, confidence, and opportunity for the next generation.