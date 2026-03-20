A private Oscars weekend celebration hosted by Beyoncé and Jay-Z reportedly included an unexpected moment involving Usher and Justin Bieber.

According to TMZ, the two artists were involved in a tense exchange during the exclusive gathering. The disagreement reportedly happened while numerous high profile guests attended the star filled event.

Sources close to Justin Bieber reportedly tells TMZ, that Usher came up to Justin at the party with “energy and anger,” and the two got into a “heated exchange.”

What caused the interaction remains unclear. Neither Usher nor Bieber has spoken publicly about the situation and there has been no confirmation about what may have led to the reported confrontation.

The moment drew attention online partly because of the history between the two musicians. Usher famously played an important role early in Bieber’s career, helping guide the pop star during his introduction to the music industry. Because of that long standing connection, reports of tension between them quickly sparked speculation among fans.

The gathering itself was packed with major names from film, music and fashion. Guests reportedly included Michael B. Jordan, Ryan Coogler, Teyana Taylor, Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner, Austin Butler, Chloe Bailey, Vanessa Bryant and Natalia Bryant.

For now, it remains unclear whether the exchange was simply a brief disagreement at the crowded celebration or something more meaningful between the longtime collaborators. Neither artist has commented publicly on the reports.