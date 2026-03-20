The Brooklyn native is headed to the House That Jeter Built for a homecoming of epic proportions. Today, JAY-Z and Roc Nation officially announced a massive two-night concert event at Yankee Stadium this summer: JAY-Z 30 and JAY-Z 25.

On Friday, July 10th, and Saturday, July 11th, the world will witness a celebration of two pillars of hip-hop history. These back-to-back performances mark the milestone anniversaries of JAY-Z’s most definitive works: his 1996 debut, Reasonable Doubt, and his 2001 masterpiece, The Blueprint.

Two Nights, Two Legacies

The weekend is structured as a chronological journey through the career of a man who evolved from a street-savvy lyricist to a global titan.

Friday, July 10th | JAY-Z 30: A tribute to 30 years of Reasonable Doubt . Released on June 25, 1996, this album didn’t just introduce Shawn Carter to the world; it redefined the “hustler’s narrative.” With production from legends like DJ Premier and Clark Kent, and the iconic collaboration “Brooklyn’s Finest” with The Notorious B.I.G., the night promises a deep dive into the soul of 90s New York rap.

A tribute to 30 years of . Released on June 25, 1996, this album didn’t just introduce Shawn Carter to the world; it redefined the “hustler’s narrative.” With production from legends like DJ Premier and Clark Kent, and the iconic collaboration “Brooklyn’s Finest” with The Notorious B.I.G., the night promises a deep dive into the soul of 90s New York rap. Saturday, July 11th | JAY-Z 25: A celebration of 25 years of The Blueprint. Dropping on the fateful morning of September 11, 2001, The Blueprint is often cited as the “perfect” hip-hop album. It famously catalyzed the careers of producers Kanye West and Just Blaze, moving the genre toward a soul-sampled sound that remains influential today.

A Career Beyond the Booth

Since the 1996 release of Reasonable Doubt, JAY-Z has transcended the title of “rapper” to become a cultural architect. His resume is unparalleled:

25-time GRAMMY Award winner.

The first solo hip-hop artist inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame .

. Founder of Roc Nation, the global powerhouse that manages icons like Rihanna and Megan Thee Stallion.

Beyond the music, these shows highlight the man behind the Shawn Carter Foundation and REFORM Alliance, proving that while the music started in the streets of Brooklyn, his impact is felt in the halls of justice and the boardrooms of the world’s biggest ventures, from D’USSÉ to Armand de Brignac.

Event Details at a Glance

Date Event Title Album Celebrated Friday, July 10, 2026 JAY-Z 30 Reasonable Doubt (30th Anniversary) Saturday, July 11, 2026 JAY-Z 25 The Blueprint (25th Anniversary) Venue Yankee Stadium Bronx, New York

This isn’t just a concert; it’s a victory lap for the culture. For fans who have followed the journey from the Marcy Projects to the top of the Forbes list, these two nights at Yankee Stadium will be nothing short of legendary.