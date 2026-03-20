Wale is bringing a major hometown moment to Washington, D.C. with the announcement of “Live in the District,” a two-day concert event set for Juneteenth weekend at the Nationals Park Plaza Stage.

Taking place June 20 and 21, the series will feature Wale alongside a curated lineup of collaborators and rising talent. The first night will include performances from Smino and DMV native Alex Vaughn. The second night will spotlight Foggieraw and a highly anticipated reunion of the original members of UCB, marking their first performance together in over 14 years as they celebrate 20 years of their hit “Sexy Lady.”

The event aligns with Wale’s 23-city everything is a lot. tour, supporting his eighth studio album, released via Def Jam Recordings. The project has been praised for its emotional depth, exploring themes of love, loss, mental health, and personal growth through candid lyricism.

“Live in the District” represents Wale’s largest hometown production to date and continues his commitment to uplifting the DMV community. The concert builds on a series of local milestones, including performances at the Kennedy Center, MGM National Harbor Theater, and The Anthem, as well as his Gifted Week initiative launched with EQT.

Day one of the event is already sold out, with tickets for day two currently available and VIP upgrades offered for both nights.