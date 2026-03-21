Speculation about filmmaker Tyler Perry and former Real Housewives of Atlanta personality Marlo Hampton spread quickly online this week after a photo showing the pair appearing to kiss circulated widely on social media. The image triggered a wave of reactions and rumors suggesting the two might be romantically involved.

However, the viral image does not appear to be authentic.

Why is Tyler Perry kissing Marlo Hampton in front of my face right now. https://t.co/Pr2Dx8wa5r — E ♡ (@ShadesOfElias) March 19, 2026

Reports indicate the photos making the rounds online were created using artificial intelligence. While Perry and Hampton were both present at the same event in Atlanta, they reportedly arrived separately and had different reasons for attending. Perry was invited by Jason Lee, while Hampton attended as a guest of the event’s host.

Witnesses said the two did take a few photographs together during the gathering, but there was no romantic interaction during the brief encounter. The images showing them kissing were digitally fabricated.

Perry has not publicly addressed the altered photos or the online speculation about a relationship.

The situation has sparked a broader discussion about the growing difficulty of identifying manipulated content. Some social media users quickly questioned the images, while others appeared convinced they were real. The episode highlights the increasing sophistication of AI-generated media, which can now produce visuals that closely resemble genuine photographs.

Separately, Perry is also dealing with a legal dispute filed earlier this year.

The filmmaker recently asked a judge to dismiss a $77,000,000 lawsuit brought by actor and model Mario Rodriguez. Perry’s legal team argues the case is baseless and described the lawsuit as a “money grab.”

According to court filings obtained by TMZ, Perry denies allegations that he made unwanted advances toward Rodriguez. His attorneys state that the accusations “have no basis in fact or law and no merit.”

The legal documents claim Rodriguez received a “very minor role” in the 2016 film Boo! A Madea Halloween. Perry’s team also alleges that Rodriguez repeatedly sought financial help after their initial interaction.

The filings state that Rodriguez requested money for expenses including his car, housing, medical care, and other bills. Perry claims the situation changed after he stopped providing assistance, alleging Rodriguez later began accusing him of a non-consensual relationship.

Rodriguez’s lawsuit, filed in December 2025, says the two first connected in 2015 after a personal trainer told him Perry wanted to meet him.