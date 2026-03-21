Chuck Norris, the martial artist turned Hollywood action star whose tough on screen persona helped define a generation of action films and television, has died at the age of 86.

The icon passed away just nine days after his birthday.

He made a fun and cool post just days before he departed.

Chuck Norris' family release a statement after his death.



We lost a legend today. pic.twitter.com/dHIn6wDhsb — Joe Rogan Podcast News (@joeroganhq) March 20, 2026

Norris passed away Thursday morning in Hawaii, according to a statement released by his family. Relatives said the actor died peacefully while surrounded by loved ones.

“It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris,” the statement read. “While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace.”

Family members also reflected on the principles that guided Norris throughout his life.

“He lived life with faith, purpose, and an unwavering commitment to the people he loved,” the statement continued.

Norris built a global reputation through action movies that leaned heavily on his martial arts expertise. Films such as The Delta Force and Missing in Action made him a familiar face to audiences during the 1980s and cemented his place in the action genre.

He later reached an even broader audience through television when he took on the lead role in Walker, Texas Ranger. The series, which aired through the 1990s, featured Norris as Texas Ranger Cordell Walker, a lawman known for his sense of justice and formidable fighting skills.

Born in Ryan, Oklahoma in 1940, Norris served in the United States Air Force between 1958 and 1962. During his time in the military he began training in martial arts, a discipline that would ultimately shape both his career and public image.

His martial arts journey also connected him with Bruce Lee. The two became friends and training partners in the 1960s before appearing together in the 1972 film The Way of the Dragon.

Although Norris eventually stepped away from regular acting work, he remained a recognizable cultural figure. He returned to the big screen in The Expendables 2 in 2012 and became a popular subject of internet humor celebrating his legendary toughness.

Just days before his passing, Norris shared a lighthearted video to celebrate his birthday.

“I don’t age,” he joked in the clip. “I level up.”

Norris is survived by five children, including actor Mike Norris and NASCAR driver Eric Norris. His career left a lasting mark across martial arts, film, and television, securing his place as one of the most recognizable action stars of his era.