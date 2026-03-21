A series of matching profile photo updates across social media has set off new speculation about Drake’s upcoming project ICEMAN, as several artists and associates connected to OVO appear to be signaling support for the release.

On March 18, a number of Drake affiliates including TVGucci, Surfboard Wave, and Kai switched their profile pictures to the same icy diamond image. The coordinated change quickly caught fans’ attention online and led many to believe the visual may be tied to the official artwork for the anticipated project.

Former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel followed suit the next day, updating his own profile photo to the same image and further fueling theories that the diamond graphic could represent the ICEMAN cover.

Drake has been teasing the project since late 2025. While the rapper confirmed the album is expected sometime in 2026, he has not revealed an exact release date. The recent activity on social media has only intensified speculation that a major announcement or release could be approaching.

Reaction among fans has been mixed. Some have embraced the cold, minimalist diamond image and the icy aesthetic it suggests for the project. Others have voiced hopes for artwork that matches the bold visual style associated with Drake’s past releases.

At the same time, another familiar name in hip hop has entered the conversation.

The Game recently updated his Instagram profile picture to a diamond image as well, a move that fans quickly connected to the ICEMAN buzz. The change has sparked renewed speculation about a possible musical reunion between the two artists.

The Game has updated his profile picture to the “ICEMAN” picture that Drake affiliates have been switching to 👀 pic.twitter.com/YakOOVIkVX — Kurrco (@Kurrco) March 20, 2026

During an interview with Shannon Sharpe earlier this year, The Game made it clear that his relationship with Drake remains strong.

“That’s my brother. I don’t cut no corners about my friendship with Drake. He always been solid with me… ain’t never done me no wrong. He always look out, you know, for the kids when they want to go to shows and whatnot.”

Whether The Game’s profile update signals involvement in the upcoming project or is simply a show of support remains unclear.

However, fans are paying attention. The two rappers have not collaborated on a track since their 2015 song “100,” leaving many hopeful that ICEMAN could finally bring them back together on record after nearly a decade.