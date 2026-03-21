How Chelzzz Henson Became a Symbol of Strength Through ‘Heroin Heroine’ and Race Towards Recovery

Chelzzz Henson is an Atlanta-based author, hip-hop artist, MMA athlete, and nonprofit founder dedicated to turning personal struggle into purpose. She is the author of the Amazon best-selling memoir Heroin Heroine, which shares her journey through addiction, trauma, codependency, and recovery.

In recognition of her impact in the recovery community, Chelzzz was named Atlanta’s Remarkable Woman of the Year and selected as a National Finalist for the Remarkable Women Award, honoring women across the country who are making meaningful change.

Beyond writing, Chelzzz uses music and mixed martial arts as outlets for healing and empowerment, blending storytelling, discipline, and mental health advocacy. She is also the founder of Race Towards Recovery, a nonprofit committed to helping individuals access addiction treatment and long-term recovery support.

Through her work in music, advocacy, and philanthropy, Chelzzz continues to inspire others to believe that even the darkest chapters of life can lead to transformation.

Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/therealchelzzz