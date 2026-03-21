A Houston man charged in the fatal shooting of rapper Takeoff has secured new legal representation as his criminal trial approaches later this year.

Court records show that Patrick Clark, who faces a murder charge tied to the 2022 death of the Migos member, has hired longtime Houston defense attorney Kent Schaffer. The change replaces Clark’s previous attorney, Letitia Quinones-Hollins.

In documents filed with the court, attorney Carl Moore formally requested permission to step away from the case. Moore explained that Clark had already retained new counsel to take over preparation for the upcoming trial.

The filing also clarified that the transition in legal teams is not meant to slow down the case. Clark’s trial is still expected to begin in November in a Houston criminal court.

Prosecutors say the charges stem from a deadly confrontation outside a downtown Houston bowling alley in November 2022. Investigators believe gunfire broke out after an argument among several people gathered near the venue late that night.

Authorities claim Clark fired several shots during the dispute. According to investigators, one of those bullets struck Kirshnik Khari Ball, the Atlanta rapper known professionally as Takeoff.

Takeoff rose to global fame as part of the Grammy nominated hip hop group Migos, alongside fellow members Quavo and Offset. The trio became one of the most recognizable acts in modern rap, known for chart topping hits and a distinctive flow that influenced a generation of artists.

Emergency responders rushed to the scene after reports of gunfire and transported Ball for treatment. Despite efforts by medical personnel, he was later pronounced dead.

Police arrested Clark weeks after the shooting following an investigation into the incident. Prosecutors maintain that Clark was the individual who discharged the weapon responsible for the fatal shot.

With Schaffer now leading the defense, the case moves forward toward trial this fall, where a jury will ultimately determine Clark’s fate in one of the most closely watched criminal cases connected to the hip hop world in recent years.