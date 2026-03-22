Leland Robinson: Prince of Hip-Hop, Guardian of a Legacy

“You know a tree by the fruit that it bears,” Leland Robinson says with a grin. For him, that fruit is both literal and metaphorical: a life steeped in music, creativity, and family legacy. As the middle son of Joseph Robinson and Sylvia Robinson, pioneers of Sugar Hill Records, Leland didn’t just grow up in music—he was born into it.

When you think of the birth of hip-hop, the first song that comes to mind is probably Rapper’s Delight. That global, trillion-dollar culture? His family started it.

Yet despite this lineage, Leland didn’t immediately step into the throne. “I always knew one day I’d take over,” he admits. “But I didn’t expect it to happen so soon.” Before he fully embraced the family business, he had a few “normal” jobs—UPS, BMW dealerships—learning discipline, responsibility, and how to carve out his own path.

Still, the music called. Some of Leland’s earliest memories involve traveling with his parents, watching performances, DJing at events, and even producing songs like tracks featured on the Miami Vice soundtrack. “I was also one of the first DJs to experiment with scratching on records,” he says proudly. “It was a lot of fun.”

Leland’s understanding of music runs as deep as his family ties. “Mom taught me how to make records, Dad taught me the business,” he explains. “They were amazing teachers.” And while inheriting the label was never something he expected immediately, over time he realized it was his calling. “It evolved over time. I thought my parents would be here forever,” he laughs.

His early career included a stint as an A&R at Motown Records, where he worked with artists like Queen Pen and 3LW. Eventually, he returned to the family business, diving into music publishing, royalties, and rights management—the engine that keeps the Sugar Hill legacy alive.

Today, Leland manages one of the most sampled catalogs in music history. Artists from Alicia Keys to Jay-Z, Kanye West, Wale, and Justin Timberlake continue to draw from it. “New and old artists still use our catalog,” he says. “It quietly keeps us relevant.”

And it’s not just about samples. Leland ensures the family’s work is licensed and placed in commercials for Ford, DirecTV, Nationwide, and more. He navigates risk cautiously: “Don’t take too many risks—only go with sure shots,” he says. He also balances legacy with innovation. “My goal is to avoid mistakes my parents might have made—if any—and keep evolving.”

Despite the pressure, humor and humility shine through. “My pops would be happy I now work at 7 a.m. instead of noon, leaving late only because The Jerry Springer Show isn’t on anymore,” he jokes.

In 2017, Leland brought the Robinson family story to Bravo audiences with the reality series First Family of Hip Hop. Featuring his six children—Antonio, Leland Jr., Darnell, Lea, Kasyn, and Sasha—along with his niece and nephew, the show offers a mix of humor, heart, and real-world insight into the music industry. Off-screen, he’s also set to executive produce The Sylvia Robinson Story, a biopic honoring his mother’s visionary contributions.

Leading the label has shaped Leland personally. “It made me a businessman,” he says. “It taught me how to deal with people and structure deals.” And through it all, his focus is clear: longevity. Not just for me, but for my family and the culture we helped build.

Whether behind the scenes of a studio, in the boardroom negotiating rights, or in front of a camera sharing his story, Leland Robinson is proving that hip-hop royalty isn’t just about a legacy—it’s about stewardship, innovation, and the next generation of fruit falling from the tree.