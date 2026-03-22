It looks like Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are keeping the honeymoon phase rolling with a classic, low-key night out. The newlyweds were spotted last week enjoying a cozy date night at Lucky Strike in Beverly Hills, proving that even global superstars appreciate a good old-fashioned bowling session.

The pair, who tied the knot in September 2025, have become known for their relatable outings. Whether they are hitting the red carpet at the Golden Globes or grabbing a burger, the chemistry between the Only Murders in the Building star and the mega-producer is undeniable.

Check out their spotting at the infamous Lucky Strike below!

This casual outing comes during a busy 2026 for the couple:

Awards Season Mainstays: The two were recently the talk of the town at the 2026 Golden Globes , where Selena was nominated for her work in Only Murders.

The two were recently the talk of the town at the , where Selena was nominated for her work in Only Murders. Music Collaborators: They recently earned a Grammy nomination for their song “Bluest Flame” from their joint album, I Said I Love You First.

They recently earned a Grammy nomination for their song from their joint album, I Said I Love You First. Business & Podcasts: While Selena continues to expand her Rare Beauty empire, Benny recently launched his new podcast series, Friends Keep Secrets.

In a recent interview, Selena shared that she finally feels “valued and seen” in her relationship with Blanco. From the look of their latest Beverly Hills excursion, “being seen” involves a lot of laughter and a few strikes at the lanes.