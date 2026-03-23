R&B icon Brandy will be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday, March 30 at 11:30 a.m. PT. The ceremony will take place at 6201 Hollywood Boulevard and stream live on the Walk of Fame website.

Actress and writer Issa Rae and music legend Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds are scheduled to speak, with host Sibley Scoles emceeing the event.

Babyface, who earned his own star in 2013, wrote Brandy’s hit “Sittin’ Up in My Room” from the Waiting to Exhale soundtrack. The song peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

“Brandy has captivated audiences for decades with a voice and artistry that helped shape modern R&B and inspire generations of performers,” Ana Martinez, Walk of Fame producer, said in a statement. “Honoring her with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is a celebration of not only her extraordinary music career, but also her lasting impact on television, film, and popular culture.”