A tragic aviation incident at New York’s LaGuardia Airport has left two pilots dead and dozens injured after an Air Canada Express jet collided with a fire truck during landing late Sunday night.

According to confirmed reports, the crash occurred around 11:38 p.m. on March 22, 2026, when Air Canada Express Flight 8646, a CRJ 900 aircraft arriving from Montreal, struck an emergency vehicle on Runway 4. The aircraft was carrying 72 passengers and four crew members at the time of the collision.

Authorities confirmed that both the pilot and co pilot were killed in the crash. At least 41 people were hospitalized, including passengers and emergency personnel, though many have since been treated and released. Several individuals remain in serious condition. The two firefighters inside the truck survived and are reported to be in stable condition.

Preliminary details indicate the fire truck was responding to a separate emergency involving another aircraft when it entered the runway. Early reports suggest both the aircraft and the emergency vehicle may have been cleared for movement, raising concerns about communication and coordination between air traffic control and ground operations. Audio from air traffic control reportedly captured last second attempts to warn the vehicle as the plane approached, but the alert came too late to prevent the collision.

The crash forced a full shutdown of LaGuardia Airport, halting operations into Monday afternoon and triggering widespread travel disruptions. Hundreds of flights were canceled, with others diverted to nearby airports including JFK and Newark, impacting thousands of travelers.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have launched a full investigation into the incident, with Canadian authorities also assisting due to the flight’s origin. Investigators are expected to review flight data, cockpit recordings, and communication logs to determine exactly how the runway conflict occurred.

As of now, no official cause has been determined. The incident stands as one of the most serious events at LaGuardia in recent years, drawing national attention and raising renewed questions about runway safety and coordination at one of the country’s busiest airports.