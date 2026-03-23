Basketball Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman is adding another honor to his legacy, as he will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this April, according to ESPN sources.

WWE letting Shams break the news of Dennis Rodman officially becoming a WWE Hall Of Famer is pretty crazy



Here’s his tag team match with Hulk Hogan, Diamond Dallas Page and Karl Malone at Bash At The Beach 1998



pic.twitter.com/BbTiBmO3bT https://t.co/7YcBjerAWh — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) March 20, 2026

Rodman made his wrestling debut with World Championship Wrestling in 1997 and quickly became one of the sport’s most talked-about celebrity crossovers. His most memorable moment came during the 1998 NBA Finals when he skipped practice with the Chicago Bulls to appear in a match alongside wrestling icon Hulk Hogan.

Already enshrined in basketball history, Rodman now joins an elite group of athletes recognized in both sports and sports entertainment.