In today’s digital landscape, a single viral moment can transform an artist, influencer, or entrepreneur overnight. But according to digital marketing expert Dr. Celestine O. Chukumba, the real opportunity isn’t simply going viral, it’s what you do immediately after.

“Going viral is only the beginning,” says Dr. Chukumba. “The real value comes when you use that moment to build your brand while the audience is paying attention.”

Dr. Chukumba explains many of these ideas in his book, Digital Marketing Like an Economist, where he examines how economic principles apply to the modern digital landscape. The book explores how markets function across social media platforms, search engines, and algorithm-driven content ecosystems, and how marketers can better understand attention, competition, and consumer behavior online.

Rather than treating digital marketing as guesswork, Dr. Chukumba argues that it can be analyzed through the same economic frameworks used to understand supply, demand, and incentives, helping creators and brands make smarter decisions about how they grow audiences and build influence in an algorithm-driven world.

“From an economic perspective, viral content creates a temporary surge in attention,” he explains. “If creators don’t convert that attention into brand equity, through websites, partnerships, or long-term audience engagement, the opportunity disappears as quickly as it arrived.”

From CollegeDJ.net to the Entertainment Industry

Dr. Chukumba’s career began long before social media influencers dominated the internet. While teaching at Penn State University, he launched CollegeDJ.net, widely recognized as one of the first online portals connecting college DJs and campus radio communities across the United States. The platform helped DJs share music, connect with promoters, and build reputations online at a time when the digital music ecosystem was still evolving.

The success of the platform led Dr. Chukumba to a leadership role at a New York digital marketing agency, where he worked on major entertainment campaigns, including activations connected to the Mountain Dew Tour.

His work soon placed him at the center of campaigns involving global entertainment brands and pop culture icons. Over the years, Dr. Chukumba has worked with superstar artists such as Mariah Carey and consulted for major entertainment networks including MTV and Showtime. His digital marketing work has also intersected with campaigns tied to hit television programs like The Vampire Diaries and Gossip Girl.

These experiences gave him a front-row seat to how digital audiences respond when content suddenly captures the public’s attention.

From Entertainment to Fortune 500 Brands

After years working in the global music and television industries, Dr. Chukumba later expanded his expertise beyond entertainment, advising major corporations, luxury brands, and professional service firms on digital marketing strategy.

He went on to advise Fortune 500 companies such as The Home Depot, while also working with luxury brands including Mikimoto and Chopard.

In addition to consumer brands, Dr. Chukumba has also served as a digital marketing strategist and advisor to leading national law firms across the United States, helping them navigate the evolving digital landscape and compete in increasingly competitive online markets.

These cross-industry experiences, from music and television to luxury retail and legal services, help shape his broader philosophy about the value of attention in the digital age.

Turning Viral Attention Into Long-Term Influence

Today, Dr. Chukumba leads his own agency, InterSearchMedia Atlanta Digital Marketing Agency, where he applies data-driven strategies to help brands grow online.

His core message to creators is simple: viral attention must be converted into a long-term brand strategy.

According to Dr. Chukumba, there are three things creators should do the moment their content goes viral:

Capture the audience immediately.

Creators should direct traffic to platforms they control—such as websites, newsletters, or community spaces.

Define the brand narrative.

A viral clip might introduce someone to millions of viewers, but audiences need to quickly understand who the creator is and what they stand for.

Expand the content ecosystem.

Follow-up content, collaborations, and media appearances help reinforce credibility and maintain momentum.

“Algorithms reward consistency,” Dr. Chukumba says. “The content you release after your viral moment determines whether you build a lasting brand or become a one-hit wonder.”

A Strategy for the Social Media Era

For artists, entrepreneurs, and creators, especially those emerging from hip-hop culture, the lesson is clear.

“Hip-hop has always been entrepreneurial,” Dr. Chukumba explains. “Today, the internet is simply the new stage where that entrepreneurship plays out.”

After nearly two decades working behind the scenes with celebrities, television networks, Fortune 500 companies, luxury brands, and national law firms, Dr. Chukumba says the formula remains the same.

“If something you create goes viral, don’t just celebrate,” he says. “That’s the exact moment when you should start building the brand that will last long after the viral moment fades.” 🚀