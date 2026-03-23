No. 9 Iowa Hawkeyes men’s basketball stunned No. 1 Florida Gators men’s basketball 73-72, ending the defending champions’ quest for back-to-back titles in the NCAA Tournament.

Iowa controlled much of the game, building a double-digit lead early in the second half. Florida responded with championship resilience, highlighted by a transition slam from Alex Condon that gave the Gators their first lead since the opening minutes.

The final stretch turned into a back-and-forth battle, with both teams trading baskets and momentum. Florida held a 72-70 edge with 8.9 seconds remaining, appearing poised to survive the upset bid.

But Iowa delivered in the clutch. Racing down the court, the Hawkeyes found Alvaro Folgueiras, who drilled a go-ahead shot with seconds left to secure a 73-72 lead. Florida had one last chance, but failed to get a shot off before time expired.

With the win, Iowa advances to the Sweet 16 in Nebraska, while Florida becomes the first No. 1 seed eliminated in this year’s tournament.