Jay Z is continuing his legal battle against the anonymous accuser who previously alleged that he and Sean “Diddy” Combs sexually assaulted her, and is now pointing to recent developments in Diddy’s own legal history to challenge her anonymity in court.

According to reports, Jay Z’s legal team has filed arguments in federal court opposing the accuser’s request to remain anonymous. The Roc Nation founder is reportedly citing a recent ruling from the Second Circuit Court of Appeals in New York involving multiple plaintiffs who brought similar allegations against Combs. In that case, the court determined that the accusers did not sufficiently demonstrate that revealing their identities would place them in real danger.

Using that decision as precedent, Jay Z’s attorneys argue that the same standard should apply here. They claim that allowing the accuser to proceed under a Jane Doe designation creates an unfair disadvantage, or “prejudice,” as they attempt to defend against the claims.

The defense maintains that the accuser has not met the legal threshold required to justify anonymity and has not provided sufficient evidence that going public would expose her to harm. It is also noted that the attorney representing the accuser in this case has previously represented individuals involved in the lawsuits against Combs.

The original allegation stems from a claim that Jay Z and Diddy sexually assaulted the accuser at an MTV Video Music Awards afterparty in 2000, when she was 13 years old. That case was dismissed with prejudice last year, meaning it cannot be refiled. Jay Z subsequently filed a defamation lawsuit, asserting that the allegations were false and damaging to his reputation.

As part of his legal strategy, Jay Z’s team is also relying on alleged recordings in which the accuser claims she was pressured by attorney Tony Buzbee to include Jay Z in the lawsuit against Combs. His attorneys argue that maintaining anonymity limits their ability to fully examine her credibility, background, and potential motives.

With the case now centered on whether the accuser’s identity must be revealed, the court’s decision on this issue is expected to play a significant role in how the defamation lawsuit proceeds moving forward.