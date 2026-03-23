Two people were killed and dozens were injured after an Air Canada regional jet collided with a fire truck while landing at LaGuardia Airport late Sunday night, according to officials.

The pilot and copilot, both based in Canada, died in the crash when the aircraft’s nose was crushed on impact. A total of 39 passengers and crew members were transported to nearby hospitals, with several reporting serious injuries. Most have since been released. Two Port Authority of New York and New Jersey employees aboard the fire truck were also injured, though their conditions are not considered life-threatening.

At approximately 11:40 p.m. on Sunday, a Jazz Aviation flight operating on behalf of Air Canada was involved in an incident on Runway 4 at LaGuardia Airport in which the aircraft struck a Port Authority Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting vehicle that was responding to a separate… — LaGuardia Airport (@LGAairport) March 23, 2026

The flight, operated by Jazz Aviation on behalf of Air Canada, departed from Montréal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport and carried 72 passengers and four crew members.

Officials said the fire truck was crossing the runway to respond to a separate issue involving a United Airlines flight that had reported an onboard odor. Air traffic control audio captured a last-second warning to the vehicle before the collision.

The aircraft, identified as a Bombardier CRJ, sustained severe front-end damage, with debris and cables visible from the cockpit. Emergency crews evacuated passengers using stairways as the investigation began.

The airport remains closed as the National Transportation Safety Board leads the investigation into the cause of the crash.