Project Hail Mary delivered a powerful launch at the box office during its opening weekend from March 20 through March 22, earning an estimated $80.5 to $80.6 million in the United States and reaching $140.9 million worldwide.

The strong performance marks the biggest domestic debut of 2026 so far. It also sets a new record for Amazon MGM Studios, surpassing the previous opening weekend mark held by Creed III, which debuted with $58 million.

Here’s the synopsis:

“Science teacher Ryland Grace (Ryan Gosling) wakes up on a spaceship light years from home with no recollection of who he is or how he got there. As his memory returns, he begins to uncover his mission: solve the riddle of the mysterious substance causing the sun to die out. He must call on his scientific knowledge and unorthodox ideas to save everything on Earth from extinction… but an unexpected friendship means he may not have to do it alone.” – Rotten Tomatoes

Internationally, the science fiction film brought in $60.4 million across 82 markets, helping drive its global total well past early projections.

Industry analysts note that Project Hail Mary stands out because it is not part of an existing franchise. In recent years, original films rarely open at this level. The film joins a small group of post pandemic releases that crossed the $70 million mark on opening weekend without relying on a sequel or established property, a list that includes Oppenheimer.

Large format screenings played a significant role in the film’s early success. IMAX showings generated $27.6 million worldwide, accounting for roughly one fifth of the total box office during the opening frame.

Directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the film stars Ryan Gosling and is based on the popular science fiction novel of the same name. Pre release projections had estimated a domestic debut between $45 million and $65 million, but strong word of mouth helped push the film well beyond those expectations.

Critical reception has also been overwhelmingly positive. On the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, 95% of 296 critics’ reviews are positive. The website’s consensus reads: “A visually dazzling space odyssey that’s carried along effortlessly by the gravitational pull of Ryan Gosling at his most winning, Project Hail Mary is a near-miraculous fusion of smarts and heart.”

Another review tracking site reflected similar sentiment. Metacritic, which uses a weighted average, assigned the film a score of 77 out of 100, based on 54 critics, indicating “generally favorable” reviews.

Audience feedback has been equally strong. Audiences surveyed by CinemaScore gave the film an average grade of “A” on an A+ to F scale.

With a major opening weekend already in the books, Project Hail Mary now enters its second week as one of the year’s most successful theatrical releases.