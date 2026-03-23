If your screen appears to be a little brighter while watching the NCAA women’s basketball tournament, don’t adjust your settings. It’s probably just the glitter reflecting off of one of LSU head coach Kim Mulkey’s latest outfits- or that of her opposing coach. While Mulkey may have been the OG trendsetter for her outlandish gamey fits, this year’s women’s March Madness shows that other coaches are stepping up to her with their own bracket in sideline fashion.

Kim Mulkey (LSU)

Mulkey has been known to push the boundaries of tasteful and tacky with bold, eye-catching game day outfits that often feature bright colors, sequins, feathers, and intricate patterns and according to Christine’s Closet on ESPN, are usually from local Louisiana boutiques and designers. Her looks, which have been describes as everything from highly expressive and glamorous to ridiculous and distracting depending on who you ask, making her stand out on the sidelines while reflecting her confident personality and flair for showmanship. True to her reputation for high-octane fashion, the LSU head coach has already debuted two distinct “power suit” looks. For theround 1 game against Jacksonville, Mulkey wore a lilac-colored blazer paired with beige trousers. The jacket featured white polka dots and a large, intricate tiger logo on the back. For Sunday’s blowout win over Texas Tech, Mulkey sported a custom jersey-style vest jacket covered in purple, white, and gold sequins, featuring “Tigers” and a double-zero on the back and “LSU” on the front. She completed the look with purple velvet bell-bottom pants and matching purple heels, pulling the entire outfit together with her signature flair.

Jacie Hoyt (Oklahoma State)

For the NCAA Tournament first-round game against Princeton on March 21, Oklahoma State coach Jacie Hoyt wore a custom, high-fashion ensemble that celebrated Cowgirl culture and program connections. The fit featured a pair of black pants covered in orange sequined basketballs with the “Cowgirls” nickname embroidered in white, a statement bright orange shirt, and a black jacket featuring “Cowgirls” spelled out in sequins across the back. Hoyt credited all of the designers on her Instagram before stating “Had to do it big for the Big Dance.” The custom look coincided with a major milestone: Oklahoma State’s 82–68 victory over Princeton, marking Jacie Hoyt’s first career March Madness win.

Dawn Staley (South Carolina)

Often referred to as “Louis Vuitton Dawn,” Staley continued her trend of blending luxury streetwear with team colors. For the first round 1 vs. Southern, she opted for a “glamorous Gucci ensemble” featuring a maroon sweater, white tailored pants, and designer sneakers. Staley also made news for her off-court fashion gesture, gifting Louis Vuitton items to the Southern University players after their First Four win to celebrate their achievement.

Niele Ivey (Notre Dame)

Ivey has continued the legacy of her mentor, Muffet McGraw, by favoring sharp, high-end tailoring over the casual athletic gear many other coaches wear. Her tournament wardrobe typically features structured designer blazers and bold, monochromatic color palettes that stand out against the more traditional sideline attire. For the first round against Fairfield Stags, she wore a white and grey pinstripe suit accentuated by statement gold jewelry.

Karen Aston (UTSA)

While the Roadrunners may have gotten knocked out in the first round by the UConn Huskies, head coach Karen Aston wasn’t afraid to compete in the big leagues when it came to her fashion choice of a light blue velour jacket (one that would have likely made Mulkey very jealous) paired with blue nails and simple white pants.

Krista Gerlich (Texas Tech)

Texas Tech may have also experienced a first-round knockout that had head coach Krista Gerlich seeing (and wearing) red. While the Lady Raiders lost to LSU by 54 points, Gerlich’s bright red leather pantsuit still held its own against Mulkey’s game day drip.

As for what happens after the game day outfits make a debut? Mulkey admits to USA Todaythat she doesn’t know, explaining that the outfits arrive at her location shortly before game day and at the end of the season, someone takes them away, stating “I guess at the end of the season, somebody will come get them and auction them off. I don’t know.”

One thing we do know is that win or lose, Mulkey and other coaches are going to continue to shine (or shimmer or roar) throughout the duration of the tournament as they vie for the national championship title.