New York City isn’t exactly short on Mediterranean options, but every once in a while, a spot opens up that makes you rethink the entire genre. Enter MOTEK.

Originally a Miami darling founded by husband-and-wife duo Charlie and Tessa Levy, this sun-drenched sanctuary has officially brought its signature yellow branding and “kosher-style” excellence to the heart of Flatiron. After sweeping Florida with eight successful locations, MOTEK has landed in NYC, and I’m calling it early: this is arguably the best Mediterranean in the city right now.

The Vibe: Picture-Perfect & Policy-Friendly

From the moment you walk in, the “Miami-born” DNA is unmistakable. The decor is an influencer’s dream—bright, airy, and peppered with that iconic sunshine-yellow that makes the entire room feel like a permanent golden hour. Whether you are planning a perfect date night or a high-energy girls’ night out, the ambiance is curated for memories (and the grid).

What truly stands out, however, is the hospitality. The service was fast and friendly from the front of the house to the back, maintaining a warmth that feels deeply rooted in the brand’s family-centered values.

The Menu: An Eastern Mediterranean Escape

The food at MOTEK is a thoughtful blend of authenticity and innovation. While they are famous for their award-winning burger and vibrant shakshuka, the dinner spread is where the kitchen truly flexes its culinary muscles.

The Standout Star:

While everything is delicious and you really can’t go wrong. If you order only one thing, make it the Tuna Tartare. Elevated by crispy sunchokes, cucumber, red onion, cilantro, and a genius lemon tahini, it is—in a word—DIVINE.

Small Plates & Sharing:

French Oven Pita: This isn’t your standard bread. It’s a decadent masterpiece loaded with Swiss gruyère, potato, caramelized onion, garlic confit, and rosemary.

This isn’t your standard bread. It’s a decadent masterpiece loaded with Swiss gruyère, potato, caramelized onion, garlic confit, and rosemary. Crispy Cauliflower: Tossed in a spicy harissa honey glaze that hits the perfect sweet-heat note.

Tossed in a spicy harissa honey glaze that hits the perfect sweet-heat note. Zucchini Latkes & Crispy Eggplant: Both delivered that satisfying crunch without losing the freshness of the vegetables.

The Mains:

The Grilled Branzino arrived perfectly charred and flaky, a testament to their commitment to quality-driven, wholesome fare. We also sampled the Salmon Skewers, which were seasoned to perfection and served with the kind of care you’d expect from a family-owned kitchen.

A Growing Legacy

MOTEK (which means “Sweetheart” in Hebrew) has quickly evolved from its 2020 Downtown Miami roots into a full-scale culinary family, including sister concepts like YALLA (Mediterranean street food) and the Parisian-inspired Sesame Bakery.

In a city that never stops moving, MOTEK invites you to pause. It’s a place where the ingredients are fine, the vibes are elevated, and the experience is as reliable as it is exceptional. It’s already become one of my new go-tos—and after one bite of that pita, it’ll likely be yours, too.

Check out my recap below!