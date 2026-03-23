The Evolution of Monotronic: Ramsey Elkholy on the Journey from Debut Release to Sold Out US Tour

Monotronic’s debut album, “Waiting for You” is a heady mix of indie rock, synth-pop, and indietronica, drawing comparisons to Phoenix, The Killers, and Tame Impala. But while its influences are readily apparent, the album also has a distinctively enigmatic character that defies categorization.

Much of this uniqueness is due to how and where the album’s eleven tracks were created. Written between New York’s East Village and Tulum, Mexico, the record moves between these settings naturally, reinforcing its distinct identity.

The contrast is immediate. One side channels the urgency of city life—tight structures, sharp hooks, and kinetic momentum. The other leans into a more spacious, coastal sensibility, where arrangements open up and breathe.

Ramsey Elkholy’s Process

Unsurprisingly, Monotronic’s leader and founder, Ramsey Elkholy, has no fixed songwriting method. Some ideas began as quick voice notes captured in passing. Others developed gradually, built from guitar parts revisited over long stretches of time.

Sun Song is a good example of this approach. The track originated from a riff Elkholy played casually for months before the lyric “I don’t want to lose a minute of sleep” emerged, giving the composition direction. Its closing line, “waiting for you,” ultimately informed the album’s title.

The range of the project becomes even more apparent as one progresses through the tracks. The bright, melodic indie pop of Looking Away opens the album, setting the stage with shimmering guitar work and an easy, forward motion. Of the album’s eleven tracks, this one most naturally fits into the category of “road-trip-ready” music.

With “Kettle Song (Yama Yama)”, the focus shifts toward rhythm and texture. Drawing from myriad global influences, it emphasizes percussive layers that reflect the broader musical influences behind the project.

Together, these two tracks define the album’s scope, moving between light, melodic accessibility and more hypnotic, rhythm-driven territory.

Visual Direction as an Extension of the Music

Ramsey Elkholy maintains full creative oversight of Monotronic’s visual output, directing and producing each video release. That continuity is unusual within independent music and contributes to a unified aesthetic.

Four consecutive videos—”Kids of Summer”, “Sun Song”, “Looking Away”, and “Everything Moves”—each debuted at number one on VEVO’s curated playlists.

Filmed in Joshua Tree, the video for “Looking Away” centers on a rented 1969 Buick Skylark convertible. “Everything Moves” unfolds within the staged tension of an escape room, with editing influenced by Quentin Tarantino and the film A Clockwork Orange. Each piece functions as a self-contained visual narrative rather than a conventional promotional tool.

Monotronic’s sold-out fall 2025 tour demonstrated how effectively the group’s material translates to a live setting. The band performed across Denver, Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Phoenix, and multiple dates in Texas, drawing appreciative audiences throughout.

Interestingly, audience engagement underwent a notable shift as the tour progressed. First-time listeners became repeat attendees, signaling growing traction. For a project initially built around studio work, the transition into a consistent live act was a significant development.

Expanding Monotronic’s Global Reach

The group’s listener base has since expanded across Brazil, Mexico, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. This international response aligns with the project’s foundation, which draws from a wide range of global influences.

Even now, Elkholy’s experiences—from studying music in Kolkata to time spent in Sumatra—continue to inform Monotronic’s sound. Within the broader indietronica space, often associated with acts like M83, Glass Animals, and MGMT, Monotronic occupies a lane that leans more heavily into world-music textures.

The structure of Monotronic’s live show mirrors the philosophy behind the recordings. By enlisting a rotating group of musicians, Elkholy ensures that each performance is a distinct event rather than a fixed routine.

This variability has become part of the group’s appeal. Performances shift from night to night, creating a sense of unpredictability that resonates with audiences.

This is hardly surprising, as music remains Elkholy’s primary mode of expression. Given his focus on establishing a more direct engagement with the world, this perspective is apparent in both his recorded work and live performances.

Monotronic’s Future

At present, “Waiting for You” continues to gain traction and an expanding international audience. Streaming numbers are climbing, approaching 3 million last we checked, and video releases continue to attract attention. At the center remains a project guided by a clear creative vision, steadily building its position within modern indie music.

For more on the band, visit www.monotronicband.com.