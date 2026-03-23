The second round of the 2026 NCAA men’s basketball tournament delivered a blend of expected victories and shocking finishes, with several powerhouse programs advancing while a few favorites were knocked out in dramatic fashion.

The biggest headline came from Iowa, which stunned defending national champion Florida in the closing seconds. With the game hanging in the balance, Alvaro Folgueiras knocked down a corner three pointer with just four seconds remaining, sealing a 73 to 72 win for the ninth seeded Hawkeyes and ending the Gators’ title defense.

Another dramatic finish came in the matchup between St. John’s and Kansas. Guard Dylan Darling raced the length of the floor and scored at the buzzer, giving the fifth seeded Red Storm a narrow 67 to 65 victory. The win sends St. John’s to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1999.

Alabama delivered one of the most decisive performances of the round, overwhelming Texas Tech 90 to 65. The Crimson Tide controlled the game from the opening minutes and never looked back. Latrell Wrightsell led the surge with 18 points in the second half as Alabama built a lead that stretched to 26 points.

Nebraska also found itself in the spotlight after pulling out a tight win against Vanderbilt. Braden Frager scored the go ahead basket with just 2.2 seconds left, lifting the Cornhuskers to a 74 to 72 victory. The result marks only the second NCAA tournament win in program history for Nebraska.

UConn continued its strong postseason run with a convincing 73 to 57 victory over UCLA. The second seeded Huskies created separation after halftime and held off the Bruins to move on to the Sweet 16.

Michigan secured its spot in the next round earlier in the day with a commanding 95 to 72 win over Saint Louis. The Wolverines showcased their athleticism throughout the game, highlighted by powerful dunks from Yaxel Lendeborg and a dominant outing by Aday Mara.

With the Sweet 16 now set, the tournament continues to feature a mix of top contenders and emerging underdogs hoping to extend their run.