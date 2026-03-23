USC freshman Jazzy Davidson delivered a standout performance in her first NCAA Tournament appearance, helping the Trojans secure a 71 to 67 overtime victory over Clemson on March 21.

JAZZY DAVIDSON IS THE TRUTH.



That Jazzy and JuJu combo gonna feed families.



• 31 POINTS

• 6 REBOUNDS

• 5 ASSISTS

• 3 STEALS



pic.twitter.com/Txv5ubokao — Hater Report (@HaterReport) March 21, 2026

Davidson finished the game with 31 points, six rebounds, five assists, three steals, and one block, becoming the first freshman in 25 years to record at least 30 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists in a tournament debut.

The No. 9 seeded Trojans leaned on Davidson throughout the contest, but her biggest contributions came in overtime. She drilled two consecutive three pointers during the extra period, giving USC the separation it needed to close out the win and advance.

Her performance places her in rare company within USC’s storied program. Davidson joined Lisa Leslie, Cheryl Miller, Cynthia Cooper, and Juju Watkins as the only Trojans to post a game with at least 20 points, five rebounds, and five assists in NCAA Tournament play.

Davidson entered the postseason with strong momentum. The freshman guard had already been named the Big Ten Women’s Basketball Freshman of the Year after an impressive regular season. She also arrived at USC with a decorated high school résumé, including recognition as a 2025 McDonald’s All American.

Against Clemson, Davidson quickly established herself as the focal point of the Trojans’ offense. Her scoring helped keep USC competitive throughout regulation before the game eventually moved into overtime.

Once the extra period began, Davidson’s back to back three pointers proved decisive, sealing one of the most memorable tournament debuts in recent program history.

The victory sends USC into the Round of 32, where the Trojans face a major test. Their next matchup comes against No. 1 seed South Carolina.

USC and the Gamecocks are scheduled to meet Monday night on March 23, with Davidson and the Trojans aiming to continue their postseason run against one of the tournament’s top contenders.