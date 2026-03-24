50 Cent is bringing a new entertainment concept to Times Square through a $100 million partnership with Robert Earl. The duo will launch PH Live inside Planet Hollywood’s flagship New York City location.

Designed as a high-energy, celebrity-driven venue, PH Live aims to host pop-up concerts, movie premieres, private parties, and major cultural events. “Planet Hollywood has always been connected to pop culture, and PH Live takes that energy to the next level,” 50 Cent said to TMZ.

The space will feature advanced LED technology capable of transforming the venue for a range of experiences, including live sports watch parties, album releases, and surprise performances.

In addition to entertainment, the venue will offer a curated menu inspired by 50 Cent’s personal favorites, including sweet chili shrimp, steak with mac and cheese, and a signature burger with a secret sauce.