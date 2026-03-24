Reebok and basketball star Angel Reese have announced the release of the Angel Reese 1 “Unapologetically Angel” colorway, dropping March 27, 2026, at 10 a.m. EST.
The bold, multi-color design will be available on Reebok.com and at retailers including Dick’s Sporting Goods and Foot Locker.
“This colorway is me, bold, unapologetic, and made to stand out,” Reese said. “This shoe was designed to inspire confidence and help you step into your power every time you lace up.”
The release marks another major moment in Reese’s growing partnership with Reebok, blending performance with personal style.