Cardi B’s Chicago Performance Shades Offset After Lyric Change

Cardi B set social media buzzing following a recent stop on her Little Miss Drama Tour in Chicago, where a small change to one of her lyrics quickly became a major talking point online.

During the March 21 concert, the New York rapper performed “Bongos,” her collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion. In the middle of the song, Cardi adjusted a line that many listeners interpreted as a pointed jab at her former husband Offset.

The original lyric reads, “My BD is a Migo / Btch, your BD is a zero.” During the performance, Cardi switched it up and instead delivered, “My BD is a btch,” a moment that immediately circulated across social platforms and sparked a wave of reactions.

Some critics questioned the remark and the history behind it. One comment read, “Like you chose them tf..,” while another viewer wrote, “Yet she had a baby from him …. [thinking emoji] hmmmm always them never her.”

At the same time, plenty of fans celebrated the unfiltered moment, praising Cardi’s willingness to say exactly what she feels. One supporter responded, “She said what she said and?!,” while another added, “lol she definitely did and I felt that in my soul.”

Cardi has never shied away from speaking candidly about her personal life, and her relationships with Offset and NFL star Stefon Diggs continue to generate discussion among fans and observers. Her outspoken social media presence, along with public developments such as her divorce, has kept her at the center of pop culture conversation.

Beyond the music stage, Cardi’s name has also appeared in headlines related to a high-profile legal dispute. In 2022, a court awarded the rapper $3.9 million in a defamation case against blogger Tasha K. After the ruling, Tasha K launched a fundraising campaign to help pay the judgment.

The campaign itself became a topic of conversation when Nicki Minaj reportedly contributed to the effort. Tasha K publicly acknowledged the support, writing, “Thank you to the Queen @NICKIMINAJ for the GENEROUS donation on Tik Tok today! God is Good! All the time!”

With both her performances and personal life continuing to draw attention, Cardi remains one of the most talked-about figures in music and online culture.