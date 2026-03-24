Chris Cardillo Steps Into Two Worlds With Dual Album Drop Spanning R&B and Country

Chris Cardillo isn’t just releasing new music—he’s making a statement about artistic range. The New Jersey-born musician, producer, and actor is set to drop two full-length albums on April 2, each rooted in a completely different sound and identity.

On one side, Cardillo taps into his polished, global pop sensibilities as J. Fontaine with Orange Crush, a project that leans into urban pop and R&B while pulling in Spanish influences and flashes of K-pop-inspired production. It’s sleek, cinematic, and built for a wide audience, reflecting the sound he’s been refining over the years. The album carries a vibrant energy, blending international textures with a commercial edge that feels intentional and forward-looking.

On the other side, he introduces something entirely different. Under the name Christopher Grayson, Cardillo steps into country music with Side Missions, a project centered on storytelling and stripped-back authenticity. Rooted in Americana themes, the album focuses on narrative-driven songwriting, with its lead single “Dirty Road” capturing ideas of resilience, freedom, and the unpredictability of life’s journey.

The project also connects to Cardillo’s work in film. Side Missions is tied to the upcoming movie PONY, starring Dela Reilley, further bridging his music with visual storytelling. It’s a move that reflects his broader creative approach—one that doesn’t separate mediums but instead lets them evolve together.

Releasing two albums in different genres on the same day isn’t a common play, but for Cardillo, it’s less about novelty and more about identity. Rather than choosing a lane, he’s presenting both sides at once.

“Orange Crush reflects the global pop sound I’ve developed over the years, while Side Missions lets me explore storytelling in a completely new way,” Cardillo shared. “This project represents growth, creativity, and the freedom to evolve.”

Both albums will be available across major streaming platforms, marking a moment that positions Cardillo not just as a genre-fluid artist, but as someone willing to take risks in how music is released and experienced.Behind it all, Cardillo continues to build through his label, Jersey Mint Records, expanding his footprint across music, film, and soundtrack production. With this dual release, he’s not just showcasing versatility—he’s challenging the idea that an artist has to be defined by a single sound.