Over the weekend of March 20–22, 2026, the streets of Oakland were transformed into a vibrant tapestry of athletic excellence and civic pride. The 17th Oakland Marathon presented by Kaiser Permanente officially marked its most successful iteration to date, welcoming a record-breaking 11,000 runners and a total weekend attendance exceeding 25,000 people.

Produced by Run Local, the event has evolved beyond a mere road race into a premier lifestyle festival that celebrates the intersection of health, culture, and philanthropy. This year, the marathon weekend successfully raised $150,000 for Stephen and Ayesha Curry’s Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation, reinforcing the event’s commitment to the wellness and education of Oakland’s youth.

Elite Performance on an Iconic Stage

The competitive heart of the weekend saw athletes from across California and the globe tackle a diverse array of courses, most notably the breathtaking Bay Bridge route. The marathon distance provided a stage for two standout performances:

Men’s Champion: Ryuji Mano claimed the title with a commanding time of 2:30:58 .

claimed the title with a commanding time of . Women’s Champion: Andrea Deutsche secured her victory with a stellar finish of 2:52:56.

While the elite field drew the headlines, the spirit of the weekend was best captured during the Eat. Learn. Play. Kids Fun Run. Approximately 1,000 students from the Oakland Unified School District participated, highlighting a community-wide dedication to fostering youth fitness.

A Weekend of Wellness and Culture

The 2026 marathon weekend curated a high-end experience that extended far beyond the finish line. Programming at the Henry J. Kaiser Center for the Arts and surrounding landmarks offered participants a holistic look at the modern running lifestyle:

Educational Engagement: The “Oakland Moves” panel, hosted by GU Energy , featured insights from Olympian Des Linden , providing runners with professional-grade inspiration and strategy.

The “Oakland Moves” panel, hosted by , featured insights from Olympian , providing runners with professional-grade inspiration and strategy. Community Activations: From the Under Armour Shakeout Run around the scenic Lake Merritt to wellness activations sponsored by Zenni and PLEZi , the weekend prioritized recovery and mindful movement.

From the around the scenic Lake Merritt to wellness activations sponsored by and , the weekend prioritized recovery and mindful movement. The Finish Line Festival: In a true celebration of “The Town,” the festival featured an electrifying lineup of performances by Mistah F.A.B. & Friends, JWalt, and DJ Shellheart, blending Oakland’s rich musical heritage with the weekend’s athletic energy.

A Growing Legacy of Partnership

The continued success of the Oakland Marathon is anchored by a robust network of sponsors. Joining returning title partner Kaiser Permanente and athletic giant Under Armour, the 2026 event welcomed PG&E as a new official sponsor. This expanding coalition—including Visit Oakland, Fremont Bank, and the Henry J. Kaiser Center for the Arts—ensures the marathon remains a cornerstone of Northern California’s cultural calendar.

As the dust settles on this record-breaking year, the 17th Oakland Marathon stands as a testament to the power of sport to unite a city, drive significant charitable impact, and celebrate the unique spirit of the Bay Area.

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