Shawn Jay, one half of the Atlanta Hip Hop duo Field Mob, has shared deeply emotional news with fans, revealing that his battle with cancer has progressed to stage 4.

Taking to Facebook, Shawn Jay opened up about the weight of the moment with a message that was both painful and reflective.

“Cancer has officially went 4th stage on me frfr. yesterday was hard,” he wrote, giving a glimpse into the reality he is now facing.

Even in the face of such a devastating update, Shawn Jay found a way to speak from a place of perspective and resilience, reminding those following his journey how fragile and unpredictable life can be.

“We are born in 1 day. We die in 1 day. We can change in 1 day. We can fall in love in 1 day. We can succeed in 1 day. We can fail in 1 day. Anything can happen in just 1 day. Start with day 1 … and your day will come,” he added, closing his message with the hashtag #iwantmylifeback.

The post quickly resonated across social media, drawing an outpouring of support from fans, peers, and members of the Hip Hop community, many of whom are sending prayers, strength, and encouragement to Shawn Jay and his loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.

Known for his contributions to Southern Hip Hop alongside his partner Smoke, Shawn Jay helped shape an era with Field Mob’s distinct storytelling and raw authenticity. Now, the same voice that once spoke to the struggles of everyday life is being met with that same energy in return, as supporters rally around him.

As he continues this fight, the culture stands with Shawn Jay, holding on to both his words and his strength.