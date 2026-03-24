J. Cole and Cam’ron are opening up about their past legal dispute, offering rare insight into their reactions at the time.

Cole admitted his initial response was emotional. “When the lawsuit came out, I was like, ‘Come on Cam,’” he said, adding that his first instinct was frustration before quickly shifting perspective. “Nah, I get it though.”

Cam’ron explained his reasoning behind the move, saying the lawsuit was never meant to escalate. “Of course it was never gonna go anywhere, but for me it was like, ‘I need to get this [man’s] attention.’”

The exchange sheds light on the tension between the two artists, while also suggesting a level of mutual understanding behind the scenes. Their candid reflections highlight how business and communication can sometimes collide in the music industry.