J. Cole is speaking candidly about the recent divide in hip-hop discourse, saying he was “disgusted” by how fans and commentators reacted to Drake while also acknowledging Kendrick Lamar’s cultural moment.

In a conversation on Talk With Flee, Cole compared the atmosphere to politics. “The world became like politics, you either Democrat or Republican. You either Kendrick, or you Drake,” he said.

Cole noted that while Lamar’s success deserved recognition, the backlash toward Drake crossed a line. “It got out of hand,” he said, calling it “disgusting” how some used the moment to tear Drake down and push a narrative that diminished his impact.

He added that the criticism felt like a coordinated effort rather than an organic debate, describing it as “a whole campaign.”

You can hear it from Cole below.