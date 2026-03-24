JAY-Z is sharing his perspective on the impact of rap battles following the high-profile clash between Kendrick Lamar and Drake.

In an interview with GQ, JAY-Z reflected on hip-hop’s traditional pillars, including battling, and questioned whether the culture still benefits from it. While he acknowledged the excitement and creativity that come with lyrical competition, he expressed concern about how modern conflicts unfold.

JAY-Z pointed to social media as a major factor, saying today’s battles often escalate beyond music into personal attacks. He noted that fans now take sides in extreme ways, sometimes targeting artists’ families and characters rather than focusing on the art itself:

“I don’t know if it’s helpful to our growth where the fallout lands, especially on social media. It’s too far. It’s bringing people’s kids in it. I don’t like that. I sound like the old guy wagging his finger, but I think we can achieve the same thing, as far as sparring with music, with collaborations more so than breaking the whole thing apart. It could stand it before because there was no social media. You had the battle and it was fun and then you moved on. Right now, I don’t know if it could stand it with the technology that we have. It takes up so much oxygen. It’s like trying to tear down people’s lives. I don’t know if it’s worth it at this point.” He also spoke on booking Kendrick Lamar for the Super Bowl amid beef with Drake, saying, “I chose the guy that was having a monster year. I think it was the right choice. What do I care about them two guys battling? What’s that got to do with me? Have at it. They drag everybody in it, like everyone’s part of this conspiracy to undermine Drake, I guess. But, it’s like, what the f*ck? I’m f*cking Jay-Z!” Presenting GQ’s April issue: Shawn Carter on 30 years of Jay-Z



He’s kept his thoughts to himself for the better part of a decade. But here, in a rare and exclusive interview, the legendary rapper put everything on the table—music, family, money, and the 30 years since Reasonable… pic.twitter.com/Ypd7VmarLm — GQ Magazine (@GQMagazine) March 24, 2026

“I don’t know if it’s helpful to our growth,” he said, suggesting the fallout can overshadow the music. He added that while the surge of releases during the feud was exciting, the surrounding negativity felt like a step backward for the culture.